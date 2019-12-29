Huawei Mate Xs Gets 3C Certification

Are you ready for another foldable phone from Huawei? This year, we saw some foldable smartphones by some tech-giants. Huawei has also introduced Mate X, the first foldable phone. The phone has only available in some markets. Now, the reports about another foldable phone have also started circulating on the internet namely Huawei Mate Xs. Huawei’s second-gen foldable has also received a certification from the Chinese 3C regulator.

Huawei Mate Xs 3C Certification Reveals 65W wired Charging

The phone has a model number of TAH-AN00m. According to the leaked document, Mate Xs will be capable of 65W wired charging. It means it will have the capability to charge the phone in no time. Moreover, the Huawei Mate Xs will come with an improved hinge design and will be lighter than its predecessor. Also, it will have the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset.

Huawei has not revealed anything regarding the device yet. But some reports are claiming that the Mate Xs will first appear officially at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the device. But surely, we will get more information about the device in the coming days. Till then, stay tuned for more news and updates.