Huawei has officially launched its second-generation trifold smartphone, Huawei Mate XTs. The device was revealed today as the company continues its comeback in China and looks to slowly expand overseas.

The Mate XTs starts at 17,999 Chinese yuan ($2,520) and goes up to 21,999 yuan ($3,080) for the top memory variant. It is one of the most expensive smartphones in the world, but Huawei is confident that its design and innovation will attract buyers.

Unlike regular foldable phones, which fold at one hinge, the Mate XTs is a trifold device. It has two hinges, which means the phone can fold at two points. When fully opened, it transforms into a large, tablet-like device. This makes it more versatile for users who want both a phone and a tablet in one.

Huawei Mate XTs Debuts at $2,520: Premium Trifold Flagship

Huawei introduced the concept last year with the launch of the Mate XT, the first trifold smartphone. That device was initially released in China and later entered select global markets. It sold 470,000 units and brought Huawei over $1.3 billion in revenue by the end of the second quarter of this year, according to IDC data.

The strong response has encouraged Huawei to push forward with the Mate XTs. Analysts say the performance of the first device proves there is a market for unique and premium smartphones. “This shows there is demand for something innovative,” said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at IDC.

Huawei has also regained a strong position in its home market. In the second quarter of 2025, its market share in China reached 18%, up from 15% a year earlier. It has now become the biggest smartphone vendor in China, according to Counterpoint Research. In the foldable category, Huawei holds a massive 75% share, far ahead of rivals.

The Mate XTs comes with HarmonyOS 5.1, Huawei’s latest operating system. Since U.S. sanctions cut off Huawei from Google software and advanced chips in 2020, the company has developed its own ecosystem. HarmonyOS has become the backbone of Huawei’s smartphone business, allowing it to keep innovating despite global restrictions.

The new trifold phone is designed with productivity in mind. Huawei says it supports PC-like features, such as running multiple apps at once on the big screen. Users can stack, resize, and move windows freely, similar to how they would on a computer.

The device also comes with a 5600 mAh battery, which is larger than what many flagship phones currently offer. Huawei will release it in four colour options. To attract more customers, the company is offering 50% discounts on screen replacements and two free service appointments, either at home or at a location chosen by the user.

The availability in Pakistan is not clear yet. But we will let you know when Huawei will launch the phone here.