Huawei MateBook 16 Set to Launch With Ryzen 5000 Processors Adding Value for its Users

The Matebook 16 by Huawei has upgraded a few specifications alongside AMD Ryzen processors. Unsure of a release date, the Matebook 16 can boast a 16 inch IPS panel, with ultra-thin bezels, allowing a great picture ratio that other processors can only dream of. This display features 2,000 resolution, 10-bit colours, wide viewing angles, 100% RGB colour gamut.

The HD webcam will still be included but as per Huawei’s tradition for part of the functions keys on the keyboard. The angle may be awkward, but the quality remains high. The whole package weighs a good with 2kg.

The MateBook 16, 2021 brings the latest Ryzen 5000 processors including Ryzen 5 5800H and Ryzen 5 5600H CPU options. Both come with up to 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSDs, and AMD Radeon graphics. It boasts Windows 10 and has support for multi-screen collaboration with Huawei smartphones too. There is an 84Wh lithium-polymer battery that is able to last up to 3.5 hours and recharged within the hour using 135W.

As for connectivity, you get two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 6.

The Matebook 16, 2021 is set to retail globally for $1,055 (Approximately Rs. 162,000) and will be available in Haoyne Silver and Deep Space Grey colours. The specifications seem value for money and worth looking into if you are considering a new notebook for purchase.

