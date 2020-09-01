Huawei MatePad 10.4 vs Budget Android Tabs – Is it Worth Buying?

Huawei has been known among top smartphone brands throughout the world for years. They had huge successes and honestly provided great value for money devices, both smartphones & Tablets. But, recently they haven’t been able to deliver due to Google’s Trade ban on Huawei. And, that’s the solid reason behind it. Keep reading!

The fact is that Huawei had truly put in extreme efforts to secure their rightful place in the smartphone market by introducing phones like the Nova 7i and a few others, they couldn’t succeed. Apart from smartphones, they have been amazing manufacturers of “Value for Money” Android tablets too. Their Mediapad line was truly a hit. Continuing with their efforts, they are planning to introduce the well-specced “MatePad 10.4” to the Pakistani market. Is it going to bring them good fortune when there are good tablets out there with decent specs offering complete Android with Google Services?

The Incredible Huawei MatePad 10.4 isn’t that practical!

Huawei MatePad 10.4 was announced back in April 2020, and they have been promoting it ever since. Honestly, it has really good specs, a top-notch design that is built solid with an aluminum back, aluminum frame. Although the display isn’t AMOLED, it still has great colors and viewing angles. It comes with Huawei’s own chipset i.e. Kirin 810 backed with 4 Gigs of RAM and 64GB/128GBs of storage, powered by Android 10 out of the box. It has a huge 7250 mAh battery and is capable of fast charging at 18W which is great. Moreover, the color options, cameras, and the sd card slot, everything just seems right. BUT!!!

The Main Problems With this Device!

Two actually

1. No Google Services

It really isn’t rational getting Huawei devices as of now including tablets and smartphones. They do not have GOOGLE SERVICES! If you own an Android tablet or a smartphone and we somehow block your access to the Playstore, the Maps, Youtube App, Gmail, backed up Google Drive accounts with WhatsApp, and more, you really wouldn’t like using it as your daily driver, would you?

Check out: Huawei’s own App Gallery substituting Google PlayStore

2. The Price Tag!

Honestly, the price tag really wouldn’t have been an issue if it was full-fledged Android with the PlayStore and all other handy Google Services. But, if that ain’t there, we need a price cut.

The Less Specced Competition Beating Huawei MatePad 10.4!

The market is full of tablets from Samsung, mainly the Galaxy Tab A Series that offers good specs at a good price with all the Google Services and the PlayStore. Since Alcatel tabs are great too, they offer great value for money.

Let us know what do you think about the Huawei MatePad 10.4, would you buy it for 40K – 50K?