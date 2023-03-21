Huawei MatePad 11 2023 Specs Surfaced Online

Advertisement

It would not be wrong to say that Huawei MatePad tablets are quite famous in China due to their amazing features at an affordable price. Recent reports claim that the company is now working on adding a new model to the series, the Huawei MatePad 11 2023. The highly anticipated upcoming tablet is set to launch on March 23rd. Furthermore, the gadget is tipped to be announced with the Huawei P60 series and the Mate X3 foldable. However, the good piece of information is that a tipster has recently shared a few of its key specifications. Let’s dig into it.

Advertisement

Huawei MatePad 11 2023 Specs We know So Far

The upcoming Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) will sport an 11-inch LCD display offering a 2560 X 1600 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The tablet is expected to be fueled by a 7250mAh battery with the support of 22.5W fast charging. If we talk about its software, it may run the HarmonyOS 3.1 system.

Reports claim that the tablet will come in streamer purple, obsidian black, island blue, and crystal white colors. It will have a smooth screen with anti-glare eye protection which will eliminate up to 97% of the distracting light in the surrounding environment. As per camera details, the tablet’s camera setup will have a single camera on the back and a notch-less display on the front. The selfie snapper is expected to be fitted vertically on the upper bezel.

Advertisement

Huawei claims that the upcoming tablet will come with TUV Rheinland’s reflection-free certification. If it came out to be true the Huawei tablet will be able to protect users from the negative effects of indoor ambient light. Let me tell you that there has been no news about the pricing of the tablet yet. Stay tuned for the updates.

Also Read: Check out which Countries have Banned TikTok and Why – PhoneWorld