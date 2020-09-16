The Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to stay at home. However, it has somehow promoted the trend of doing online businesses and online education. Hence promoting the use of tablets. There are some tech-giants still manufacturing tablets. Huawei is one of them bringing a variety of tablets. Huawei has just unveiled the MatePad 5G. It is a high-end tablet with next-gen connectivity. Check out the specs of the tablets first.

Huawei MatePad 5G Unveiled: Check Out its Specs Here

The tab is powered by the Kirin 820 chipset. This brings with it a 5G modem along with Wi-Fi 6. Also, it has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. Moreover, the tab has the same 10.4” IPS LCD panel with 2,000 x 1,200 px resolution. At the front, there is an 8 MP front-facing camera for video calls. At the back, you will also see another 8 MP camera. There are four speakers mounted around the perimeter along with four microphones.

The battery capacity of the tab is 7,250 mAh with 22.5 W fast charging support. It will take 2.5 hours to get the tab fully charged. Charging is done over the USB-C port. The tab runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Interestingly enough, the tab is compatible with a couple of key accessories – a hardware keyboard cover and the M-Pencil stylus. Moreover, the tab will be available in White and Gray colours.

As far as the pricing of the tab is concerned, it will cost around $473. However, global availability is not known yet.