If you are a tab lover, you will be happy to know that two of Huawei tabs are coming. The upcoming Huawei MatePad T10 and T10s have appeared in latest renders revealing the key specs of both tabs. Specs-wise, both are entry-level tablets. Here are the key specs of both tablets.

First of all, MatePad T10 comes with a 9.7-inch display with the resolution of 1280 x 800 pixel. The tab has two memory configurations – 2GB/16GB and 2GB/32GB. Interestingly, the tablet comes with stereo loudspeakers and supports Huawei’s Histen 6.0 tech.

Huawei MatePad T10 and T10s Specs Revealed

On the other hand, the other T10s tablet has a comparatively bigger screen of a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 1920 x 1200px resolution. It will come with the HiSilicon Kirin 710A. Just like its sibling, it will also come with two memory configuration – 2GB/32GB memory or 3GB/64GB memory. You can also expand the memory up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Moreover, the tablet will have a 5,100 mAh battery. Also, it will run Android 10 out of the box with EMUI 10.1. Additionally, the tablet will come with a Harman Kardon loudspeaker. There’s also a 5MP camera on the back with AF support and 2MP one on the front.

The use of tablets has increased in the lockdown time. When people are urged to stay home and get online classes. Anyways, bringing the tablets in the market is a good step by the company. The one thing that should be kept in mind is that not all the companies launch the tablets.

Unfortunately, there are no words when the devices will hit the market. But we hope to get them in the coming month. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.