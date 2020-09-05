Huawei just recently adds two new phones in its 5G mid-range variety. These are Enjoy 20 and the Enjoy 20 Plus 5G. Both phones come up with a mix features of various phones. The Enjoy 2 camera department resembles the iPhone 11 series. Similarly, the Enjoy 20 Plus back is quite similar to Mate 20. Let’s have a look at the key specs of both phones.

Two new Huawei mid-range 5G Phones Are Now Official

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

Let’s first discuss the more powerful sibling. It has a tall 20:9 IPS LCD panel with 1080 x 2400px resolution in a 6.63-inch screen. It supports 90Hz refresh rate. It has a pop-up selfie camera of 16MP. Moreover, it has come with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. It has two memory options – 6 or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On the other hand, it has 128GB storage. Surprisingly, you can also expand the memory using Huawei’s NMcards.

At the back, we will see a 48MP main unit with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP F/2.4 ultrawide unit and a dedicated 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Moreover, it has a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. Also, the phone runs Huawei’s latest EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Just like other trending phones. it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Moreover, it will be available in Black, Gradient Blue, Forest Green and Pink. The pricing details of the phone are;

The 6/128GB model costs $335

The 8/128GB iteration is available in $365

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G

The vanilla version of the phone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution and standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with the same Dimensity 720. It has 4/6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Interestingly, You can also expand the memory using a standard microSD card.

Moreover, the phone has a 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP ultrawide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture and the same 2MP macro camera with 4cm fixed focus distance. At the front, the phone has an 8MP f/2.0 camera.

Interestingly, the phone has a bigger 5,000 mAh with 10W charging support. It has also come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Additionally, the phone will come in the same Black, Gold, Green and Pink colours. The pricing details of the phone are;

The 4GB configuration costs $250

The 6GB option sells for $280

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any information regarding the international availability of the phone.