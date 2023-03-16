Huawei Nova 10 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Huawei Nova 10 Tax Payable:

PKR 45854 (On Passport)

PKR 54566 (On ID Card)

Huawei Nova 10 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 60153 (On Passport)

PKR 71585 (On ID Card)

Huawei Nova 10 SE Tax Payable:

PKR 53632 (On Passport)

PKR 63822 (On ID Card)

Huawei Nova 10 PTA Tax needs to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Huawei Nova 10 PTA Tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.