Huawei Nova 10 Series July 4th Launched Date Confirmed

Huawei has confirmed the launch date of its Nova 10 series to be July 4th. The JD.com has revealed the official images and colors of the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro of the Nova 10 series and are open for reservation on the site.

The Nova 10 and 10 Pro devices both are coming in silver, purple, green and black colors. The internal storage capacity of both the devices are 128 GB and 256 GB. Both have a curved design with the same 60-megapixel selfie snapper. The difference lies in the snapper housing. The Nova 10 variant is having a punch hole cutout whereas the 10 Pro has a pill shaped cutout for the selfie cam along with an 8-megapixel portrait module.

According to the recent leaks the specs of the Nova 10 and 10 Pro will have a 6.67-inch display with 120 Hz OLED and will be powered by a 778G 4G chipset. On the rear-camera setup the device will have a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide a depth sensor.

The Nova 10 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery and a 66W charging tech. The Nova 10 Pro will have a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 100W charging tech.

The launch date is not that far soon we will have more leaks about the device which let us have a more clear picture of the device.

