The wait is over if you were waiting for a brand new Huawei phone. Huawei has just announced the nova 10 series with the nova 10 and nova 10 Pro models. Both phones share almost the same specs. The only difference is that the Pro model has a bigger screen with a big battery and an additional selfie camera. The company has also announced its own NFC tracker dubbed Huawei Tag. Let’s have a quick look at the key specs of both phones.

Huawei nova 10 Series Launches Alongside Huawei Tag

The vanilla model has a slightly smaller screen as compared to its sibling. The phone has a 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the nova 10 Pro model has a 6.78-inch OLED panel with the same resolution and refresh rate. Additionally, both models house a punch-hole cutout for the 60MP selfie camera. Whereas, the nova 10 Pro model has an additional 8MP front camera.

If we talk about their back cameras, both phones house a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide module with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2MP camera. Both phones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G 4G processor with 128GB or 256GB storage. The software front is covered by HarmonyOS 2.

Moreover, the nova 10 boasts a 4,000 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. Whereas, the nova 10 Pro packs a larger 4,500 mAh cell with 100W wired charging. Both phones come in four colours – Black, Silver, Green and Violet.

Price and Availability:

Huawei nova 10 starts at CNY 2,699 ($403) for the 128GB trim

The 256GB model of nova 10 goes for CNY 2,999 ($448).

Huawei nova 10 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 ($553) for the 128GB trim

The 256GB model of nova 10 Pro goes for CNY 3,999 ($598)

Both phones are up for pre-order in China and their actual sale will begin on 8 July. The availability in other markets is not known yet.

Huawei Tag

The other device Huawei has announced is its own NFC smart tracker dubbed Huawei Tag. The tracker can only be paired with a Harmony OS 2.0 device and relies on Huawei’s “Find” network for tracking objects. Huawei is also bringing encrypted location reporting. The tracker also has a speaker that can play sounds up to 92dB when searching for your items. Huawei Tag comes in a single white colour and costs CNY 99 ($15) for a single unit. The actual sale will start on July 30.

