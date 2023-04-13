Huawei is all ready to launch its nova 11 series on April 17. Now just before the launch, the key specs of the Huawei nova 11 series are revealed online. The series will include three models – a vanilla nova 11, nova 11 Pro and nova 11 Ultra.
According to the leak, the Huawei nova 11 will bring a flat 6.7-inch OLED screen with Kunlun glass protection. It will feature a 60MP front-facing camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout. On the other hand, the nova 11 Pro and Ultra models will get 6.78-inch curved OLED screens. Both phones will come with dual front-facing cameras. They will have a secondary 8MP front camera next to the 60MP primary shooter.
Huawei nova 11 Series Key Specs Leak Ahead of Launch
The Ultra model is confirmed to carry a 1220 x 2652px resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset.
Similarly, Nova 11 will pack a 50MP main camera with an RYYB sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and a depth sensor. On the other hand, the Ultra model will feature a ten-speed variable aperture lens on the main sensor. It will also come with a two-way BDS satellite connectivity.
All three nova 11 phones will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging on the vanilla and 100W on the Pro and Ultra. The upcoming devices will launch with Harmony OS 3.
Huawei nova 11 will be available in white, black, gold and green colours in 128,256GB and 512GB storage trims. The green and black versions of the nova 11 Pro and Ultra models will come with a special leather back finish with embossed nova branding.
