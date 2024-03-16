Huawei Nova 12S Specs Leaked Hinting At Imminent Launch

Huawei has been working on a new series dubbed Nova 12 series. The vanilla model of the series, Nova 12S has been spotted recently hinting at an imminent launch. We also got our hands on Huawei Nova 12S specs. According to the leaked specs, the upcoming Huawei Phone will be quite similar to the Nova 11. IMEI Database even hints that the Nova 12S will be a rebranded Nova 11. Let’s check out all the specs of Huawei’s new smartphone together!

Anticipated Huawei Nova 12S Specs

Huawei’s Nova 12 series is tipped to be user-friendly with a sleek design. The smartphone will boast a high-performance SOC and a powerful camera system. All the rumors and leaks claim that the new smartphone will include similar features as that of the previous generation Nova 11. Huawei Nova 12S recently surfaced online with the model number “FOA-LX9“. Anyhow, it is pertinent to mention that this model number belongs to the Nova 11. So, if the tech giant is registering the Nova 12S with this model number, the upcoming phone will have similar specifications to the Nova 11. The company may make some changes to the new Nova 12S. However, there have been no official words regarding those changes yet.

If you don’t know what Huawei Nova 11 offers, let’s dig into it. The smartphone is packed with a Snapdragon 778G SOC, the same SOC that will be used in the Nova 12S. However, this SOC will not include a 5G modem in the upcoming model due to limitations. The Huawei Nova 11 boasts a flat 6.7-inch OLED screen with Kunlun glass protection. It features a 60MP front-facing camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout. These specs are anticipated to be the same in the Nova 12S as well. We don’t know the Nova 12S launch date yet, but its appearance in the IMEI database indicates that it will be launched soon. Stay tuned for more updates!