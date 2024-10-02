Huawei nova 13 Series Rumoured to Launch on October 22: What to Expect

The highly anticipated Huawei nova 13 series is going to launch sooner than expected, with a potential unveiling on October 22, 2024. Initial reports suggested a mid-October release, but recent clues indicate that the launch date might have been pushed back slightly. Though Huawei has not officially confirmed the date, some insights from Chinese social media are providing strong hints.

According to the popular Weibo leaker UncleKanshan, the current promotional discounts for the Huawei nova 12 series will end on October 20. While this date falls on a Sunday, Huawei typically launches new models on Tuesdays, leading many to speculate that October 22 could be the big day for the nova 13 series reveal.

The nova 12 series launched on December 26, 2023, so if this speculation holds true, the nova 13 will arrive roughly two months earlier than its predecessor. This earlier release could be a strategic move by Huawei to capture more market attention before the year ends.

One of the most exciting upgrades in the nova 13 series is the full shift to 5G. The upcoming models will drop LTE entirely and make 5G the standard for all devices in the series. Rumours also suggest that the nova 13 will come with the Kirin 9010 chipset across all variants, including the vanilla, Pro, and Ultra models.

In terms of camera specs, the standard nova 13 model will feature a 50MP rear camera setup and an impressive 60MP front-facing camera. This would make it an attractive choice for photography enthusiasts and selfie lovers alike, following Huawei’s tradition of focusing on camera quality.

While these details are based on speculation, excitement is building for the official announcement. If the nova 13 series lives up to its rumoured specs, it could solidify Huawei’s position in the mid-range smartphone market, particularly with the added power of 5G and high-quality camera features. Fans of the brand will be eagerly awaiting more official news from Huawei as the potential launch date approaches.

