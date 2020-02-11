Last August, Huawei launched its new device nova 5T. The company made its availability for all the users in the last September. The phone was already available in hues – black, Crush Blue, and Midsummer Purple but now Huawei is going to unveil the new color of Nova 5T. Can you guess the new color? Well, amazingly that is CRUSH GREEN, the brighter and lively.

Huawei Nova 5T Comes with New Color

You can see the new color in the below image.

If we look into the specification of the device with the new color, we will not find any difference but only the color. The Crush Green nova 5T has same 6.26″ 1080×2340 IPS touchscreen with a left-aligned punch-hole for the 32 MP selfie camera.

It runs on the Kirin 980 chipset at the helm. The internal storage of the phone is 6/8GB of RAM, 128GB which is non-expandable. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as we found in other devices with different colors of nova 5T. The camera section of the phone consists of a quad rear camera setup: 48 MP main, 16 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth sensor. The dimensions of the phone are 154.3 x 74 x 7.8 mm (6.07 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)

The powerhouse of the device is fueled by a 3,750 mAh battery. The battery is non-removable. Previously the phone was running on Android 9 but now the phone is running on EMUI 10 with Android 10.

Recommended Reading: HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Sale Nationwide for PKR 20,899 Only