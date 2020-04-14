We have already reported that Huawei is going to release its nova 7 series on April 23. However, there was very little information about these models circulated on the internet. However now, a leaked ad has shown that the upcoming Huawei nova 7 Phones will have Dual Punch Holes.

Huawei nova 7 Phones will have Dual Punch Holes-Leaked Ad

The blurry image of the leaked ad has revealed the curved screen of the phone and the dual punch hole in the upper left corner. Moreover, you will see a rectangular camera setup on the back. Unfortunately, we do not know the detailed information about the camera hardware. Also, all these models will come with 5G connectivity.

The previous reports have revealed that All these models will come with the HiSilicon chipsets. According to some reports, the nova SE, vanilla and Pro model will have Kirin 820, 985, and 990 5G respectively. Additionally, some reports have also revealed the expected prices of these models. The nova 7 Pro will cost at $493.

Although, there are much to know about the upcoming phones. Surely we will get more information about the phones in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

