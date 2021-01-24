Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition Launched: See Price, Specifications

The new product from the company was the Huawei Nova 7SE 5G Lohas Edition. This is a variant of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G released in April last year. It is introduced in the Chinese market. The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth has already been released in October and a new update version has been introduced the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas edition. The Kirin 820E 5G SoC is a processor, called HiSilicon Kirin 820E 5G SoC that looks like a little toned-down version of the Kirin 820 SoC, which gives power to the original.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition Specifications

The Huawei Nova 7SE 5G Lohas Variant is based on Android 10 and runs on EMUI 10.1. It features a 6.5 inch full-HD+ (1.080×2400 pixels) LTPS LCD with an NTSC 96 percent color depth. The Kirin 820E SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB capacity is used for powering the device. It supports NM memory card capacity extension (up to 256GB).

The quad camera configuration on the Huawei Nova 7SE 5G Lohas Edition includes an f/1.8 standard 64megApixel main camera, an ultra-wide 8megapixel F/2.4 aperture camera, a 2-megapixel F/2.4 aperture macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera with F/2.4 aperture. 10x digital zoom is supported in this device. On the front of the device, the selfie-snapper has 16 megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focal length.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition Price & Availability

For the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the latest Huawei Nova 7SE 5G Lohas Version has a CNY 2,299 Yaun price (approx. 57,000). From January 23, its sale has been started in the China through Vmall. the phone is available in color options of Magic Night Black, Midsummer Purple, Qijing Forest and Silver Moon Star.

Moreover, its currently available in china, new device sale in other global market is yet not revealed.

