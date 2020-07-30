HUAWEI Nova 7i – A Trendsetter in the Realm of Smartphone Photography The weekly #ShotonHuawei photography master class was titled “Smartphone Photography vs. DSLR Photography” and was held upon the launch of HUAWEI Nova 7i Sky Gray edition.

Taking pictures with smartphones is all the rage as they have replaced DSLRs and brought forth the photography talents of everyone to the fore. Smartphone cameras have improved significantly, with many touting remarkable features that capture some stunning imagery.

The recently launched HUAWEI Nova 7i Sky Gray edition has opened new doors for social media-savvy photographers with its cutting-edge 48MP Quad AI camera, the all-powerful Kirin 810 chipset – the only 7nm chipset in its price category and a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge which charges the phone swiftly so that people don’t miss any scenic moment to capture. With state-of-the-art AI algorithms, for unrivaled portrait and scenery shooting and a whole new vibrant look for the Stylish youth, the phone comes for a new price tag of PKR 41,999/- as a special surprise on Eid-ul-Azha.

At the launch of this special Sky Gray edition of HUAWEI Nova 7i, a #ShotonHuawei photography master class was conducted by a veteran of the #ShotonHuawei campaign Areesh Zubair. The weekly master classes have amassed more than 250 participants from all over Pakistan with people raving about the skills that they have learnt from celebrated photographers. Whether it’s taking a stroll down the park or reading their favourite book in bed, people have used the HUAWEI Nova 7i’s camera to take some splendid shots that perfectly demonstrate just how powerful the Nova 7i camera is – a true trendsetter in the realm of smartphone photography.

Following the master class, the HUAWEI Community blew up with some stunning imagery submissions like this one by a consumer called Irfan. Another Huawei-fan Muqaddas Ahmad did macro photography of snails at a park.

Huawei’s Experience Ambassadors or HEAs for the Nova 7i campaign put the phone’s camera to the test and doled out perfect-looking shots that look right out of a photobook.

While Huawei goes big on smartphone photography by creating the world’s best smartphone cameras, it also curates the smartphone photographers’ community globally with its HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE AWARDS. This magnanimous photography competition for Huawei and Honor users gathers some of the world’s best smartphone photographers who are then judged by industry-leading jury members and given gifts like USD 10,000/-, HUAWEI P40 Series smartphones and other prizes. For the HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE AWARDS 2020, more than 2,000 submissions have been made by Huawei-fans from Pakistan showcasing unmatchable talent anywhere in the world.

The HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE AWARDS 2020 is accepting submissions till Friday, 31 July, 2020. Head on to consumer.huawei.com/pk/community and visit the ‘Gallery’ section. To make the most of the Huawei Photographers Community, there are ‘Photo of the Week’ and ‘Photo of the Month’ contests where gifts are given out to winners. So once you join Huawei Community, you will have a lot of chances to win gifts by participating in various fun filled activities.