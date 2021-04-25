Huawei announced the nova 8 Pro 5G last December, and now the company has introduced its 4G version. The nova 8 Pro 4G Goes official with the same specs as its 5G variant. The phone comes with a Kirin 985 SoC, Android 10-based EMUI 11.0, and two memory options – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Huawei nova 8 Pro 4G Goes official with 66W Charging

The 4G variant has around a 6.72″ FullHD+ 120Hz OLED screen of 2,676 x 1,236-pixel resolution. It also has an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The screen has a pill-shaped hole in the top-left corner for the dual selfie cameras – 16MP wide and 32MP ultrawide cameras.

Around the back, we see a quad-camera setup, which is a combination of a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro units.

Additionally, the phone will be available in four colours. nova 8 Pro has come with a 4,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 66W. Huawei claims that the bundled 66W charger can fill up the cell from flat to 60% in 15 minutes, with a full charge taking another 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed the pricing and availability of the nova 8 Pro 4G yet. But we will surely get more information about it in the coming days.

