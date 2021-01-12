Huawei has announced the nova 8 series including nova 8 and 8 Pro duo last month. However now, the company has announced a special King of Glory Edition. Huawei nova 8 Pro special King edition has come with interesting design and a cool new UI theme.

Huawei nova 8 Pro King of Glory Edition Announced

The phone has come with a purple back engraved with the Luban character on top while the internals are unchanged. The phone comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11. The 5G handset also features an octa-core Kirin 985 SoC, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Nova 8 Pro features quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Moreover, the phone comes with dual selfie cameras. It has a 32MP main ultra-wide lens and a 16MP portrait camera.

Furthermore, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone measures 163.32×74.08×7.85mm and weighs in at 184 grams.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, the special edition also costs as much as the regular version. It will go on sale in China for $620 (~PKR 99,000).