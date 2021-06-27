A few days earlier Huawei confirmed that the brand new nova 8i smartphone is in pipeline. The company also announced that the phone will be available in Southeast Asian countries. Huawei also revealed some key specs of the upcoming phone. Now, the phone has appeared in an official render confirming the imminent launch.

An official-looking render of the handset appeared online, courtesy of Playfuldroid, showing part of the back design. As you can see, the phone adopts a Mate 30 Pro-like look with a circular camera module. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup with an LED flash positioned next to it.

Huawei nova 8i Appears in An Official Looking Render

The smartphone will have a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and covers the full DCI-P3 colour gamut. There will be a punch-hole in the display to house the front-facing camera. Moreover, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. The phone will have a 4,300 mAh battery supporting Huawei’s 66W SuperCharge. which means it will take 38 minutes to charge the battery from the flat.

Additionally, the phone will come with a 64MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The remaining cameras in the setup are an 8MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera and two more 2MP sensors. Moreover, the phone will ship with EMUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. The available colours are Moonlight Silver, Starry Black and Interstellar Blue.

Although, Huawei has not revealed any release date of the phone yet. But we are pretty sure to get the phone next month.

