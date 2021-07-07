Huawei has just expanded its nova 8 series by launching the nova 8i. Earlier, the nova 8 series has four smartphones – nova 8 5G, nova 8 Pro 4G, nova 8 Pro 5G, and nova 8 SE. The phone has come with some downgraded specs as compared to its siblings. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Huawei nova 8i is now Official with Snapdragon 662

First of all, nova 8i features a 6.67″ FullHD+ LCD praised as an “Edgeless Display” by Huawei, surrounded by 1.3mm bezels on the left and right sides 1.35mm bezel on top. The screen also has a pill-shaped cutout in the upper-left corner to house the 16MP selfie camera.

At the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup inside a circular island. The setup consists of 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units. Huawei says the back cover has a 4D curvature which “delivers precision-engineered rounded edges, for an ultra-smooth touch”.

Interestingly enough, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 662 SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. And on the software front, there is an Android 10 with EMUI 11 on top.

The nova 8i features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 4,300 mAh battery with a 66W Charger. According to tot the company, the battery goes from flat to 60% in 17 minutes and fully charge in 38 minutes.

Additionally, the phone is available in Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, and Starry Black colours. Currently, the phone is available for purchase in Malaysia through the company’s online store. The availability in other markets is not known yet. But we are sure to get the phone here by end of this month.

