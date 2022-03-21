Huawei Nova 9 SE Set for Global Rollout

Last week in China Huawei launched Huawei Nova 9 SE. Nova 9 SE is the first smartphone from Huawei with a 108MP as the main camera. Now the company has confirmed the global rollout of the Huawei Nova 9 SE.

Apparently the Nova 9 SE is more like the vanilla Nova 9. The 9 SE has many major differences in their specs. The Nova 9 SE has a bigger screen of 6.78-inches LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the Nova 9 has 6.57-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with 4G version Snapdragon 680 chipset. The battery capacity is 4,000 mAh with a 66W charging tech.

The major upgrade is found in the camera department of the Nova 9 SE. It comes with a quad-camera module with 108MP 1/1.52″ main camera, 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules for macro and depth data. The selfie camera is 16MP.

The device is can be reserved at the retail price of €349 by Huawei Spain. The buyers who deposit €10 in the reservation will be offered a discount of €50 on the final price. The pre-sale period is live till 27-March. The device is having two color options i.e. black and blue colors.

Soon these devices will be rolling out to other markets and we will be able to get the actual review of the performance of the device.

