Huawei is preparing to launch the successor to its affordable flip foldable phone. The upcoming device, named Huawei nova Flip S, has appeared in China Telecom’s online database. While it is not officially announced yet, the listing confirms some interesting details.

According to the details, the nova Flip S carries the model number PSD-AL80. It will be available in three memory configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB with 512GB, and 12GB with 1TB. Huawei has not revealed the price yet. For comparison, the first nova Flip, launched in August 2024, recently received a price cut and now costs CNY 2,900 (around $410 / €345).

Huawei nova Flip S Surfaces Online with Six Colour Options

One of the highlights of the new model is its colour variety. The nova Flip S will come in six shades: Sakura Pink, Zero White, Sky Blue, Star Black, Feather Sand Black, and New Green. This is an upgrade from the original nova Flip, which was only available in four colours. The new additions are Sky Blue and Feather Sand Black, giving customers more options to choose from.

At the moment, only images showing the inner display have surfaced through China Telecom. The external design and cover screen remain under wraps. However, given Huawei’s design history, fans can expect a sleek and modern look.

As for the launch date, there is no official confirmation. Huawei launched the nova Flip last year in August 2024. The company did not launch any successor to it. However, now, some reports suggest that Huawei might introduce the nova Flip S in October 2025, but this is still speculation. If the company really launched it in October, the global version of the phone still takes time to reach out globally.

With more storage options and a fresh set of colours, the nova Flip S seems ready to attract attention in the foldable phone market. Now, Huawei fans will just have to wait for the official announcement to learn about its pricing, full specifications, and release date.