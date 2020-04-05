Huawei has launched the Nova 7i in February. Now, the company is planning to add more smartphone in the series. Huawei Nova 7 series will include nova 7, nova 7 SE, and nova 7 Pro. Moreover, the upcoming Nova 7 Series is expected to launch on April 23. Huawei has not revealed any information regarding this.

Huawei Nova 7 Series to Launch on April 23

According to some reports, the series will go on sale on April 28. Now, let’s have a look at some specs of these phones. All these models will come with the HiSilicon chipsets. According to some reports, the nova SE, vanilla and Pro model will have Kirin 820, 985, and 990 5G respectively.

Moreover, these three models will come with 5G connectivity. Some reports have also revealed the expected prices of these models. The nova 7 Pro will cost at $493. Similarly, nova 7 and nova 7 SE will be cheaper than the pro version. Also, there are a lot more to know about these phones. But hopefully, we will get more information in the coming days. so stay tuned for more updates and news.

