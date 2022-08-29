Huawei Organizes E-commerce Cloud Summit on third day of 21st ITCN Asia

The Huawei E-commerce Cloud Summit 2022 was held on the third day of the 21st ITCN Asia – Information Technology & Telecom Show. The E-commerce summit was jointly organized by Huawei, EduCast, and Sindh Board of Technical Education. The event was attended by a number of high level dignitaries including Mr. Mohsin Mushtaq, Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom, Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhary, Additional Secretary, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Mr Yang Guangyuan, Economic & Commercial Consul General Karachi, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, along with other respective members from the organizing parties.

The event provided a comprehensive platform to showcase solutions for all important verticals of the economy but not limited to Government, Cloud, Data Center, Cybersecurity, ERP, Education, Banking & Finance, Health & Pharma, Ecommerce, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics with a focus on networking, knowledge sharing & lead generation and a series of conferences shall create a learning environment for the like-minded people to share knowledge & experiences.

The event provided an opportunity for the entire tech ecosystem of Pakistan along with the leaders from the public & private sectors to gather under one roof to witness the biggest tech festival of the country.

Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhary, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, “Today we are launching Cloud E-Commerce Summit organized by Huawei at ITCN and really appreciated E-Commerce Gateway is doing collaboration with Universities including Pakistan and China and Huawei.” She hoped this collaboration can improve the Pakistan IT exports as well as Services.

Mr Zeeshan Khattak, Cheif Commercial Officer of PSEB stated that they are working with Huawei. He said, ‘Chinese companies can leverage our resources and locations. That is where our partner Huawei is useful as well. Pakistan profits from that as well. This creates opportunity for our Pakistani companies as well.’

Bilal Abbasi, GM Ignite spoke about how Ignite runs 7 incubation center around Pakistan. Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar. He emphasized how stable and secure Cloud is important for e-commerce as suggested and informed by Huawei. Furthermore, MoITT has created cloud policy to help understand how to make cloud set up in Pakistan.

Dr. Masroor Ahmed Shaikh from Sindh Board of Technical Education, “I’m extremely thankful to Huawei for promoting Sindh Board of Technical Education by stable and secure cloud and network service, they are our partners. Currently we are offering 150 programs of vocational training. We are following information technology upgradation for our courses and programs regularly.”

Professor Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector Virtual University Pakistan, “Thank you very much for inviting me in this very key session on E-commerce jointly organized by Huawei, EduCast, Sindh Board of Technical Education. We have a great potential for initiatives like e-commerce in Pakistan and how resources of Virtual University can be used to train our youth to take advantage of this emerged market.”

