Are you a Huawei-brand lover? Then get ready, the company is soon going to release another smartphone. Huawei P Smart 2020 is the next smartphone in the leaks. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. However now, Huawei P Smart 2020 Specs and Design Revealed. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the upcoming phone.

The upcoming phone will have a 6.21-inch LCD with an FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It will have a waterdrop notch on top to house the 8MP selfie camera. At the back, you will see a dual-camera setup including a 13MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor and an LED flash. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Moving forward, the phone will have the Kirin 710F chipset which will allow the device to come with Google Mobile Services (GMS). Furthermore, the phone will have 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you are not satisfied with the storage you can use a micro SD card to expand it.

Additionally, the phone has a 3,400 mAh battery with USB Type-C charging. Other prominent specs include a headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. Moreover, the phone may come with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top.

The leaks also revealed that the upcoming phone will come in black, green and blue colours. As its specs suggest, it is an entry-level smartphone. So, it will not cost much. Moreover, the company has not revealed any launch date yet. But we hope to get it soon.

