While 2021 is still 3 months away, Huawei has unveiled its P Smart 2021. The company has launched this phone in Europe currently. It is an affordable smartphone and comes with a modest chipset, 48MP primary camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

Huawei P Smart 2021 with Kirin 710A is Now Official

First of all, the newly launched smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD. It has come with a centred punch-hole cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. The panel sports a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Additionally, the phone has come with a modest Kirin 710A chipset. Also, it has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via microSD. In the software department, we will see EMUI 10.1 alongside Android 10.

At the back, there are a total of four cameras. The back camera setup includes a 48MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens. The other two sensors are a 2MP macro shooter and 2MP depth helper.

Moreover, the phone comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W charging. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is available in black, green and gradient colours. The price of the phone is $267. The phone is currently available in Europe. The availability in other markets is not known yet.

Source: GSMArena