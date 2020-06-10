Let’s welcome another member of Huawei’s P Smart lineup. Huawei P Smart S is the new addition to the family. It has come will ordinary specs at an affordable price. Currently, it is available in Italy. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

The newly launched smartphone has come with the Kirin 710F SoC. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard. Fortunately, you can expand the storage if you want to using a micro SD card. Moreover, it runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top.

Huawei P Smart S is Now Official at an affordable price

Just like many other Huawei devices, it also does not have Google Mobile Services (GMS). Anyways, you have the options of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and AppGallery to download apps.

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.3″ OLED display of FullHD+ resolution. Interestingly, the phone has come with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The P Smart S has come with a triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide (120-degree FOV) and 2MP depth sensor modules. at the front, you will see a 16 MP camera to take beautiful selfies.

Moreover, the phone has come with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. You can charge the phone through a USB-C port. Other key specs of the P Smart S include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC support.

Additionally, the Huawei P Smart S is available in two colour options – Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. As far as its pricing is concerned, the phone will cost around $290. Availability and pricing in other markets are not known yet.