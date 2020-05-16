Huawei has recently revealed the P40 series including P40 and P40 Pro. Now, the company has revealed the affordable version of the phone. The Huawei P40 lite 5G is the latest member of the P40 series to make its way to Europe. Unfortunately, this is not a brand new phone. It is basically a rebranded version of nova 7 SE for the European market. Moreover, it is the most affordable 5G phones in Europe. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G is Now Official- A rebranded Version of nova 7 SE

The P40 lite comes with 5G connectivity as its name suggests. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with a punch-hole cutout to house a 16MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the phone has a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and two 2MP cameras for depth sensor and macro shots.

Moving forward, we will see the Kirin 820 5G chipset. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Additionally, the battery comes in at 4,000 mAh. The phone boots EMUI 10.1 on top of Android without Google Play Services.

The phone is available for pre-order. Moreover, the official sales will begin from 29th May. It will cost €400. The availability in other market is not known yet.