Huawei is getting ready to battle with Samsung Galaxy S11 Series at the start of 2020. The company has decided to launch its P40 series in March next year. We are getting many renders and leaks about P40 smartphones. Now Huawei P40 Pro Camera Renders Revealed giving us some interesting facts about the phone.

Huawei P40 Pro Camera Renders Revealed a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom

A famous analyst of Apple devices, Ming-Chi Kuo, has revealed that Huawei P40 Pro’s periscope telephoto camera to have 10x optical zoom. This can be achieved using both a prism and two mirrors in the camera. The previous P30 Pro had come with a 5x zoom lens. However, the upcoming phone will have 10x zoom shots at 8 MP resolution with f/4.0 aperture.

Moreover, Huawei P40 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch waterfall display. The OLED screen will support quad HD+ resolution. Also, the phone will have a powerful 5,500mAh graphene battery. The graphene battery will take only 45 minutes to charge it completely.

Other specs in my guess will include a Kirin 990 chipset and Android 10 out of the box. Also, it may have a Penta camera on the back.

There is still some time since its official launch. So, we will definitely get more information about the phone in the coming days.