Huawei P40 Pro Launch Date Leaked

Launch date for the Huawei P40 series is just around the corner. Last year, the Huawei P30 series brought in a well-designed kit with outstanding cameras and decent features. Will Huawei once again hit all the right notes with the Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Premium Edition? Huawei will launch its P40 series on 26 March where company will announce its price.

The organization is set to announce three versions of P40 series, and we’ve already seen plenty of reports and leaks about them. We just got more details about the premium alternative for the rows.

Main Specs

Coming in on March 26, the Huawei P40 Pro 5G passed through Geekbench confirming key specs in the process. Most likely, the P40 Pro comes with a curved display. It boots Android 10 off the box and has 8GB of RAM on board. But other RAM choices would possibly also be available that are not yet verified. The P40 and P40 Pro are scheduled to launch in five gradient colours: Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White, a recent article said.

Because of the current Huawei ban in US, the company's latest smartphones cannot use all Google applications (including the Play Store), which significantly limit their functionality and performance comparison with other smartphones. The price leak at this stage is only an unconfirmed rumour. We expect to see the launch event amid all the chaos regarding Coronavrius outbreak which has paralyzed almost all the activities globally.