Huawei is planning to expand its P-series by launching the P40 and P40 Pro. Both phones are expected to launch at the end of March. However now, both phones have appeared on TENAA listings revealing some key specs. Let’s have a look at the revealed specs.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro Appear on TENAA

]The Huawei P40 has appeared with two model numbers (ANA-AN00 and ANA-TN00) and the P40 Pro (ELS-AN00 and ELS-TN00). These will be the global and China variant model numbers. The important specs that we come to know through this listing are that all four devices support dual-mode 5G, dual SIM card slots and run on Android.

According to the previous leaks, the P40 Premium Edition model will have a five-camera array including a periscope telephoto lens with a 240mm focal length for 10x optical zoom. Moreover, the P40 will have quad-camera setup on the back with a 52MP main shooter, 40MP cine camera and an 8MP telephoto module capable of 5x optical zoom. Additionally, the P40 Pro will come with a notch-less display curved in all four directions.

Both phones are in initial rumours. We will surely get more detail bout these upcoming phones in the coming weeks.