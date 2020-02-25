As we all know that Huawei P40 series are going to appear in March and now we have came across a new update that is confirming a more specific date. Richard Yu has confirmed during the Mate Xs launch event that the upcoming P40 series flagships will be launched on March 26.

We are continuously seeing different leaks that are surfacing online and we already know a lot about the specs of the phone. Now we have some new info and that is the phone will have three models which are P40 pro, led by the P40 Premium Edition with a five-camera array headlined by a 10x optical zoom periscope telephoto lens.

Huawei P40 Series to Launch on March 26

The P40 Pro will have a still impressive 125mm telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom alongside a 52MP main camera, a 40MP cine shooter and an 8MP telephoto module. On the other hand, the vanilla P40 will come with a 3x optical zoom periscope along with the same three other cameras as the Pro model.