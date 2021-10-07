Huawei P50 and P50 Pro Tax or Customs Duty in Pakistan PTA Tax on Huawei P50 Series, Including P50 and P50 Pro in Pakistan

Huawei P50 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 36800 (On Passport)

PKR 46200 (On ID Card)

Huawei P50 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 36800 (On Passport)

PKR 46200 (On ID Card)

The Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched a new addition to the Huawei P series. The Huawei P50 and P50 Pro come at a decent price bracket with some excellent features. Though you will have to pay PTA tax to get it registered so you will be able to use it with your local SIM in Pakistan. The Huawei P50 and P50 pro customs duty that is mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The Huawei P50 series tax / exact customs duty is stated above to help you know the precise cost that would you will have to pay for importing the latest apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.