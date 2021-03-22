Huawei P50 Launch Delayed- Scheduled in May

If you are waiting for Huawei P50, we have bad news for you. Huawei P50 launch is further delayed and now it is expected that the device will launch at end of May. P50 series is a set of flagship devices that will come without Android and is rumoured to include Harmoney OS. This is one of the main reason for the delay. I am overwhelmed with Huawei’s decision as instead of launching a device with bugs and errors, it’s better to be late. It reminds me of the first foldable phone launched by Samsung, and in an effort to be the first one, the company forgot to make the device perfect due to which it had to face backlash.

P50 had entered the beta 3 testing phase two weeks back and since the launch is further delayed, it seems that things are not going well. Previously it was announced that the device will launch by the end-March.

Huawei P50 launch reportedly moved to May

It clearly shows that Huawei is not confident with launching device with harmony OS. After the Huawei-US saga, the company had announced that its devices will ship without Android. The already available smartphones including foldable Mate X2 uses an open-source Android version to work properly.

Moreover, P50 will include three models P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Plus. Other than this, there are no more official details regarding the features of all these devices.

