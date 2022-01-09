Huawei has launched the P50 and P50 Pro back in July. Later on, the company has introduced the P50 Pocket foldable smartphone in December. However, these phones are currently only available in China. But Huawei has announced the P50 series global launch date. Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Edition will launch globally on January 12.

Huawei P50 Series Global Launch Date Revealed

Huawei Malaysia has also listed both smartphones on its official site, detailing their specs and features, which are in line with their Chinese counterparts. However, the P50 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC instead of Kirin 9000. On the other hand, the P50 Pocket will run EMUI 12 out of the box instead of HarmonyOS.

Huawei hasn’t mentioned which OS the P50 Pro will run, but we think it will be EMUI 12. Additionally, the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will come in a single 8GB/256GB configuration, at least in Malaysia. Whereas the P50 Pocket Premium Edition will be available in a 12GB/512GB configuration.

Furthermore, it will have a clamshell vertical fold form factor akin to the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Motorola Razr. Also, the phone will come with a heat pipe that can bend and bring better performance through improved heat management.

As far as the pricing is concerned, we currently do not know the exact pricing of the phones. But we will get more official information about it in the coming days.

