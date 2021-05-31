Huawei is having an event to launch its most awaited Harmony OS on June 2. The company posted a teaser video on its Weibo profile. The note at the end of the teaser says a launch conference will announce both Harmony OS and a device. But it is not a single device. Huawei has confirmed that it will launch the Huawei Watch 3, a new M-Pencil for the upcoming MatePad Pro 2 tablet. Now, Huawei confirmed that the P50 series will also launch on June 2.

Huawei P50 Series to Launch on June 2 alongside HarmonyOS

According to Huawei’s latest teaser, the phone has two circular camera modules. We will surely get more information this week.

Anyhow, Huawei has announced that all smartphone models that run the HiSilicon Kirin 710 to Kirin 9000 series processors will get the Harmony OS update. Huawei has also revealed the name of the device which will get the OS first. The list includes the foldable Huawei Mate X2, the Huawei Mate X2, Mate 40 series, Mate 30 series and Huawei P40 series smartphones.

Huawei has not revealed whether it will roll out the update immediately after the event or if it will launch it periodically. In any case, we will find it out on June 2. Until then, stay tuned.

