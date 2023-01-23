Huawei P60 Pro Is Tipped To Boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Advertisement

The Huawei P60 series is one of the highly anticipated series to date which is tipped to arrive in March. We have been getting leaks and rumors regarding the series for many months. We got our hands on the Huawei P60 Pro specs sheet earlier this month. Recently, another leakster from China piled on revealing that the upcoming Huawei P60 Pro will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The point worth mentioning here is that it will be once again limited to LTE.

What We Know About Huawei P60 Pro So Far

According to the leakster, the upcoming handset will come with a 6.6” OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to that the smartphone will come with a 1440p resolution. Some previous rumors claim that the handset will have 100W wired/50W wireless charging rates. Additionally, we came to know that the battery of 5,000 mAh will be keeping its lights on.

If we talk about the camera department, then the handset will have a main 50MP camera together with a Sony IMX888 sensor. It will also boast an ultrawide 50MP unit that will come with Sony IMX858. Last but not least, the handset will come with 64MP telephoto shooter and will have an OmniVision OV64B imager. There had been no words from the rumor mill regarding this imager yet, however, it is good to have some confirmation. Isn’t it?

The Huawei smartphone will also include an IP68 rating and HarmonyOS 3.0. However, you must be wondering when the phone is launching globally and how much it will cost. The sad piece of news is that we still don’t have enough info regarding the launch and pricing yet. Stay Tuned for more information regarding this highly anticipated series.

