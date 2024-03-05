Huawei P70 Case Leaks Hint At A Unique Camera Layout

The Huawei P70 rumor mill has been quite silent lately. The last update on the Huawei P70 series came back in January, revealing some key specs. Finally, new information regarding the upcoming Huawei phone has surfaced online. Huawei P70 Protective cases leaked recently giving us a sneak peek into a unique design layout. Leaked cases hint at a distinctive camera design for the P70 series, likely featuring a prominent “camera Deco” layout. The notable thing is that this design is a substantial departure from the “island lens module” seen on the Huawei P60 series.

Huawei P70 Series Will Be Powered By A Kirin Chipset

The highly anticipated P70 series will be reportedly powered by the Kirin 9xxx chipset. It will boast potential variations in chip frequency between standard and higher-end models. Reports claim that the upcoming Kirin chip will probably be an upgrade from the Kirin 9000S found in the Mate60 series. The P70 series is tipped to offer two display options: a 6.58-inch or 6.8-inch 2.5D 1.5K LTPO panel with an “equal-depth four-micro-curve design” for a smoother visual experience.

Now, let’s discuss the highlight of the series: the camera system. According to the latest reports, the Huawei P70 series will potentially feature either the OV50H or IMX989 sensor with a physical variable aperture. It will come alongside a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP 4x periscope telephoto lens. Leaks also suggest a new satellite communication technology, further expanding its functionalities, and boasting a fresh design language different from previous Huawei phone models.

There has been no official information regarding its price and launch yet. However, some previous reports hinted at a late March release for the P70 series. If we talk about the pricing, the Huawei P60 Art, released last year, can serve as a reference point with a starting price of 8,988 yuan (around $1,340). Anyhow, all these details are based on anticipations. So, let’s wait and watch until we get our hands on official information. Stay tuned!