Smart Pikachu, a reputable source on Weibo, has revealed exciting details about the upcoming Huawei P70 series. According to the leak, Huawei P70 lineup will feature a cutting-edge chipset named “Kirin 9010,” developed by Huawei’s semiconductor subsidiary, HiSilicon. Although the official announcement is pending, insiders suggest that this chip has been developing for an extended period.

The Kirin 9010 first surfaced in discussions three years ago, with leaks hinting at its status as a 3nm chip. Initially, TSMC appeared to be the likely foundry for its production. However, recent trade restrictions imposed on Huawei have cast doubt on this possibility, potentially altering the manufacturing landscape for the Kirin 9010.

Huawei P70 will Reportedly Come with A New Chipset, the Kirin 9010

Notably, Huawei has been shipping laptops with Kirin 9006C chips manufactured by TSMC. However, these turned out to be from an older stockpile. While SMIC, another foundry, is currently producing 7nm chips similar to the Kirin 9000 series, its performance falls short of TSMC’s 5nm node. There are speculations that SMIC may be working on a 3nm node, although such advancements are likely years away.

The question arises: will the Kirin 9010 truly be a 3nm chip, or is Huawei merely reusing the name? There’s a possibility of the latter unless Huawei has navigated a solution around the existing trade restrictions. Evidence of the company’s intent lies in its 2021 trademark registration for the Kirin 9010, coupled with initial production plans slated for 2022, though they faced setbacks.

Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest that the P70 series will mark Huawei’s return to 5G connectivity. Furthermore, leaks hint at notable camera enhancements, particularly in the P70 Art model. It is rumoured to boast an ultra-wide camera with a 1-inch type sensor and a high-quality 1G6P lens, comprising one glass element and six plastic elements. Huawei’s ambition extends to developing its sensors, which is expected to debut with the P70 series and is scheduled for unveiling in March. The anticipation surrounding these technological advancements underscores Huawei’s commitment to innovation despite external challenges.

See Also: Huawei Nova 12 Series: A Sellout Sensation in Just One Day!