Huawei Pakistan & IT Ministry To Launch Training on Capability Improvement Program

According to the latest reports, IT Minister and Huawei Pakistan have recently discussed the digital future of Pakistan in a meeting. Reports claim that several discussions on important topics were made during the meeting. The Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque together with a delegation from Huawei Pakistan led by CEO Ethan Sun talked about various important topics. There were discussions regarding emerging technologies, the digital future of Pakistan, and the improvement of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in the country. In the meeting, it was decided that the Training on Capability Improvement Program would be launched soon.

Huawei Pakistan To Launch Training on Capability Improvement Program In collaboration with IT Ministry

In addition to the IT minister and the Huawei delegation, the meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Sadiq Iftikhar, Telecom Member Omar Malik, Director General to Minister Aftab Rashid, Director General of International Coordination Jawad Sherazi, Deputy CEO of Huawei Ahmed Bilal Masud, and other officials from the company as well.

During the meeting, it was informed that Huawei Pakistan would be launching the Training on Capability Improvement Program in collaboration with the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MOITT). The point worth mentioning here is that the initiative seeks to further develop the skills and capabilities of individuals in the ICT sector

The country’s ICT sector is helping a great deal in bringing the masses into the fold of digital inclusion so the benefits of technology can be extended to everyone. So, it is very important to enhance the capabilities of the individuals driving the ICT sector. It seems to be a good initiative. Let’s wait and watch how it benefits the sector. Do share with us in the comment section what do you guys think about it.

Also Read: Meet Volvo EX30: Simple, Small & Inexpensive Electric SUV – (phoneworld.com.pk)