Huawei Pakistan Provides Video Conference System To MNHS Regulations and Coordination of Pakistan To Fight COVID-19

Huawei Pakistan has donated a video conference system worth about 300,000 U.S. dollars to the Ministry of National Health Services (MNHS), Regulations and Coordination of Pakistan to help the country fight against COVID-19. This system can connect the World Health Organization Pakistan Office, the government departments and all the emergency control centres for COVID-19 across Pakistan.

The technological structure of the system is a multi-scenario intelligent collaboration solution based on 4K video technologies and the system can be applied in several situations such as epidemic prevention and control command, remote consultation and remote monitoring, according to Huawei.

Addressing the donation ceremony, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr.Zafar Mirza thanked Huawei for its support to Pakistan’s efforts in preventing and controlling the spread of the disease.”This is a difficult time for the country, and we would like Huawei to be a partner with us, just as China and Pakistan are best partners,” Dr.Zafar Mirza said, adding that he hopes Huawei can cooperate with the health ministry on telemedicine in the future.

Huawei Pakistan CEO Meng Qiang expressed the company’s willingness to support Pakistan in fighting against COVID-19, adding that Huawei’s operations in Pakistan are continuing as usual due to the strict precautionary measures that the company has taken and Huawei will try its best to work with its clients in Pakistan to guarantee the network operation in this critical time.

The offices of the World Health Organization Pakistan Office, the National Institute of Health of Pakistan and the health ministry have already been connected by the system, Huawei said, adding that six additional locations including all the emergency control centers for COVID-19 across Pakistan will also be connected.