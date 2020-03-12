In a partnership to strengthen the digital skills of Pakistani innovators, a leading ICT training will be led by Huawei and powered by Jazz. Over a six-month period, the 200 trainees will be globally certified in the areas of Big Data, Cloud Computing, and Artificial intelligence. Jazz, as Pakistan’s leading digital company is supporting these lessons to build the #DigitalPakistan narrative. The Huawei Knowledge Factory has globally recognized trainers who will conduct the classes at the National Incubation Center in Islamabad.

The purpose behind the program is to help equip the start-up community and Jazz employees with the latest trends necessary in a fast-paced digital economy.

Huawei Partners with Jazz to Train Individuals on Digital Technology

Talking about collaboration, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, “These classes are beneficial to anyone working in the field of technology, and will inculcate the most necessary digital tools. Pakistan will embark on the path of economic growth as more of our workforce understands how digital tools work”

Huawei’s President of Middle East Region Charles Yang, said, “Pakistan has an emerging digital market and lots of potential with 68% youth among its population. Huawei wants to support Pakistan by enabling its youth with technological skills to become entrepreneurs and contribute to the economy.”

The initiative is offered under Jazz’s Digital Sustainability initiative, which empowers youth with technology. The program aims to equip the youth with tech-based knowledge so that they are able to develop innovative digital & financial solutions to tomorrow’s challenges.

Huawei Pakistan’s CEO Mark Meng added, “Huawei, established 40 years ago, believes in technological change and sees this as a social responsibility. Jazz is our first priority as an operator in Pakistan, and together we wish to evolve the digital landscape and empower youth through these ICT trainings.”

With technology being critical to the implementation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the trainings will also play a critical role in the attainment of larger global goals for the government of Pakistan.