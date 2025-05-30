Huawei is reportedly planning to launch a 3nm chip as early as 2026. According to recent reports, the company is exploring new technologies to build advanced chips, also known as SoCs (System on Chips), for its upcoming devices.

This news comes at a time when the tech war between the US and China is heating up. Huawei, along with its chip-making partner SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation), has been working toward this goal for some time.

Huawei Plans 3nm Chip Launch by 2026 Despite US Sanctions

Earlier, Huawei and SMIC started developing 5nm chips. The long-term plan was to shift gradually to 3nm technology. However, pressure from the US slowed down their progress. The US has imposed several restrictions on Huawei, making it harder for the company to access tools and technologies needed for making high-end chips.

Despite these challenges, Huawei has not given up. After rumours of a 5nm Kirin X90 chip for its HarmonyOS-powered PC, the company is now believed to be working on a 3nm chip. The Economic Daily reports that Huawei has already started research and development (R&D) work for this chip.

The new 3nm chip will reportedly use advanced GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology and 2D materials. GAA is a method of building chips where the transistor gate wraps around the channel on all four sides. This gives better control, higher performance, and lower power use. It also helps reduce the chip’s overall size.

So far, Samsung is the only major company using GAA technology for its 3nm chips. This method also helps stop current leaks, which is a common issue in chip design.

In addition to GAA, Huawei may use 2D materials instead of traditional silicon. Reports suggest the company could replace silicon transistors with carbon nanotubes. These nanotubes are better at saving energy and can improve overall performance.

Huawei aims to complete the design of its 3nm chip by next year. The term “tape out” refers to the final stage in chip design. It means the design is ready and can be sent to a factory for production. If everything goes as planned, Huawei will send the final design to SMIC, its chipmaking partner, in 2026.

At the same time, tensions between the US and China continue to grow. The US is trying to block Huawei’s progress, especially with its AI chips like the Ascend series. In response, Chinese authorities are criticising the US for what they call unfair restrictions.

Still, Huawei is moving forward. The company seems focused on developing its own chip technology, even without access to US tools. It remains to be seen whether Huawei will meet its 2026 goal for the 3nm chip or if the tech war will cause further delays.

One thing is clear: Huawei is determined to build next-generation chips and reduce its reliance on foreign technologies.