Huawei Possibly Working on 90W Fast Charging Smartphone

After Xiamoi, the next big tech company Huawei also focuses on a new smartphone with fast charging technology. Huawei latest smartphone will also have 90W Fast Charging support, which would be the Chinese technology giant’s first smartphone with the fastest charging frequency.

Huawei Possibly Working on A 90W Fast Charging Smartphone

The report disclosed online earlier today (12 July 2021), the news was posted on a Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo. Currently, Huawei has a 66W charging rate on a smartphone, which is in Mate 40 Pro is the fastest battery charging rate on the brand. While upcoming smartphones with 90W Fast Charging actual battery specs are still not clear, the future Huawei P50 series might provide the same or even better fast charging technology.

Currently, 120W is the highest fast charging available in the Black Shark 4Pro and iQOO 7 smartphones in commercial production. Unfortunately, this information yet unverified, so take a pinch of salt to this report of Huawei. This also shows, that, despite US sanctions which have basically disrupted the supply chain and shut off TSMC’s chip supply, the company’s smartphone Research & Development activity has not ceased. We need to wait for more details and an official announcement of Huawei.

