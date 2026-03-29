Huawei Prepares Two New Foldable Phones in Pura Series as Apple Enters the Market

The foldable smartphone market is heating up once again, and this time, the excitement is being driven by Apple’s long-rumored entry into the segment. Reports suggest that Apple’s foldable iPhone has now entered early production stages, with a possible launch expected later this year. As anticipation builds, other major brands are moving quickly to stay competitive. One of those brands is Huawei, which is reportedly working on not one but two new foldable phones under its Pura lineup. This move shows that Huawei is preparing for increased competition, especially if Apple introduces a new and unique design.

According to recent reports, Huawei is developing a successor to its existing foldable, likely called the Pura X2, along with another device that may directly compete with Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone. The current Huawei Pura X already stands out due to its unusual design. It unfolds vertically but is wider than most foldables, offering a different user experience compared to traditional models.

Huawei Prepares Two New Foldable Phones in the Pura Series as Apple Enters the Market

In contrast, Apple’s foldable iPhone will follow a horizontal folding style. When opened, it may resemble a small tablet, similar in form to an iPad. This approach could make the device more suitable for multitasking, media consumption, and productivity. Huawei’s second foldable device will adopt a similar horizontal design, suggesting that the company is aligning itself with this potential trend.

Interestingly, design differences between these devices may come down to smaller details, such as camera placement or display proportions. However, Huawei will also differentiate its products through aesthetics. Reports indicate that upcoming Pura devices could be available in bold colors like orange and purple, while Apple may stick to more classic shades like black and white.

Huawei is not alone in preparing for Apple’s entry. Samsung is also developing new foldable models, including a wider version of its Galaxy Z Fold series. This suggests that multiple companies believe wider foldables could become the next big trend if Apple’s design proves successful.

The foldable phone market itself has come a long way in a short time. Early models were often criticized for their high prices, fragile designs, and visible screen creases. Today, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Honor Magic V6, and Oppo Find N6 show how much the technology has improved. These newer phones offer better durability, slimmer designs, and improved displays.

Samsung is reportedly working on nearly crease-free displays, which could further improve the user experience. Combined with new form factors like wide-folding screens, the next generation of foldable phones could appeal to a much larger audience.

In the end, Apple’s entry into the foldable market may not just introduce a new product; it could reshape the entire industry. As companies like Huawei and Samsung prepare their own versions, consumers can expect more choices and better technology in the near future.