Huawei, PSEB to offer cloud services to Pakistani IT industry

Huawei and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) recently signed a contract to offer cloud services to the Information Technology (IT) industry that will enable digital transformation in the public sector in Pakistan Cloud Summit 2022, Karachi.

Federal Minister for IT and TelecommunicationMr. Syed Amin-ul-Haque and Federal Secretary IT and Telecommunication Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput witnessed the contract signing ceremony. Member of IT MoITT, Mr. Junaid Imran, CEO of Abacus Pakistan, Ms.Fatima Asad, CEO of Huawei Pakistan Cloud, Mr. Shahzad Rasheed, MD of PESB, Mr.Osman Nasir, along with other officials from MoITT and Huawei Pakistan were all present at the Summit.

PSEB is an apex government body mandated to promote Pakistan’s IT Industry in local and international markets. Huawei Cloud is gaining momentum in Pakistan and has shown a clear value as the only HyperCloud present in Pakistan.

The 4th industrial revolution is armed to make everything connected and intelligent. This Cloud Summit brought stakeholders from the industry and public sector together to discuss about the future opportunities cloud presents. Experts shared key insights.

Earlier, addressing the Pakistan Cloud Summit 2022 as the chief guest Federal Minister Mr. Syed Aminul Haque said the first Cloud Policy by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) was the greatest milestone achieved by Pakistan. He also paid his gratitude to Huawei Pakistan for organizing this event and playing its part in cloud adoption in Pakistan.He stated at the event,

“The first step towards the accelerated adoption of cloud computing is the establishment of a Cloud Office at Ministry of IT& Telecom. This office will act as the flag bearer for cloud adoption in Pakistan and will define the criteria for the accreditation of Cloud Service Providers according to domestic and international standards.”

Speaking at the summit, Federal Secretary IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput said,“The world is moving fast towards the transformation of IT and IT services, therefore Pakistan’s agrarian economy should shift towards an IT-based economy.” He also thanked Huawei for hosting this event on cloud computing and trusted that they will play their part in accelerated digital adoption in Pakistan.

Talking about the cooperation with Huawei Cloud in Pakistan and Abacus, MD of PESB, Mr Osman Nasir mentioned how Cloud adoption in public sector of Pakistan will enable the Government of Pakistanto utilize latest technological solutions available in the ever-evolving ICT industry.

CEO of Abacus Pakistan, Ms.Fatima Asad expressed thanks to Huawei’s Latest Cloud technologies transfer cooperation and Cloud adoption across Pakistan.