Huawei Pura 80 Series is Now Official with Switchable Telephoto Lens – Will it be Available in Pakistan

Huawei has just announced the flagship series phone, Pura 80 series, in China. The series includes four models, Pura 80, 80 Pro, 80 Pro+ and Puro 80 Ultra. All the phones have high-end specs and amazing features. As all the models are flagship phones, the prices are a bit high. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

At the unveiling event, Yu Chengdong, Chairman of Huawei smart devices, revealed that the company has invested a total of 1.249 trillion yuan ($173 billion) in research and development in the past 10 years. Its R&D expense reached 179.7 billion yuan ($25 billion) in 2024, which is about 20% of the total annual revenue. The immense investment in the research has helped the company to overcome challenges such as chipset acquisition for newer devices, including the Huawei Pura 80 series.

First of all, the Pura 80 comes with a 6.6-inch flat OLED panel. Whereas the Pro, Pro+ and Ultra models feature a 6.8-inch quad curved panel. Users will experience 3000 nits peak brightness, 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 1.07 billion colour display, P3 wide colour gamut, 460 ppi, and HDR vivid high dynamic content quality.

Additionally, the Pura 80 Pro, Pro+, and Ultra come with a round frame and multi-layer camera bump. On the other hand, the standard version has a flat outlook.

If we talk about the cameras, all the phones come with a 50MP one-inch RYYB ultra-large main camera. The company has improved the real-time image data processing by up to 200% than its previous Pura models. It has AI noise reduction and image colour boost capability improvements. Moreover, the Ultra model has the strongest camera capabilities with TCG triple-real-time fusion technology.

The phone has also become the first ever to release in the industry with a dual-lens switchable telephoto camera system. The camera has two mirrors inside supporting 3.7x and 9.4x dual optical focal lengths (varying between 13mm, 22.5mm, 83mm, 212mm). It is revealed that this technology has increased the optical range by 129% compared to Pura 70 Ultra.

Furthermore, the Pura 80 phones bring HarmonyOS NEXT. Moreover, the software has various system effects specially designed for the flagship lineup, such as mobile themes. The phone has 36 % overall performance improvement with the new Ark engine.

Additionally, the top three models pack a 5700mAh battery. They provide a large power backup and support 100W superfast wired and 80W wireless charging. The standard version comes with a 5600mAh pack with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

If we talk about its price, the Pura 80 Pro starts at 6499 yuan ($904), the Pro+ version at 7999 yuan ($1110), and the Ultra version at 9999 yuan ($1390).

The availability and pricing in other regions are not clear yet. We will let you know when we will get more update about it.