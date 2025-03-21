Huawei Pura X Collector’s Edition: A Premium Blend of Innovation and Style

Huawei has once again raised the bar with its latest release — the Huawei Pura X Collector’s Edition. This smartphone isn’t just a device; it’s a statement piece, blending cutting-edge technology with a sleek, stylish design. Built on the foundation of the standard Huawei Pura X, this Collector’s Edition introduces exclusive features that make it stand out. Let’s dive into the details of this impressive device.

What Makes the Collector’s Edition Different?

While the core specs of the Pura X Collector’s Edition remain similar to the standard Pura X, Huawei has introduced a few key upgrades to justify the “Collector’s Edition” label.

1. Premium Design

The most noticeable difference is the tri-colour leather back panel. Unlike the standard glass back of the Pura X, the Collector’s Edition flaunts a luxurious leather finish, available in two stylish combinations: Stylish Green and Stylish Red, each with three unique shades. This design choice gives the phone a more refined, high-end feel, making it ideal for those who value aesthetics as much as performance.

2. Satellite Communication Support

One of the most exciting upgrades is the addition of Taitong satellite communication. This feature allows users to send messages and receive alerts even without a traditional mobile network — a feature absent in the standard Pura X. Whether you’re off the grid or stuck in an emergency, this functionality ensures you stay connected.

3. Upgraded Storage and Lightweight Build

The Collector’s Edition also comes with a lighter, more comfortable design, weighing just 193.7 grams. It’s available in two storage variants:

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

16GB RAM + 1TB storage

This ensures ample space for photos, videos, apps, and more — perfect for power users.

Detailed Specs

Apart from the exclusive upgrades, the Collector’s Edition carries forward the impressive hardware of the original Pura X:

Dimensions: 143.2 x 91.7 x 7.15mm (unfolded), 91.7 x 74.3 x 15.1mm (folded)

143.2 x 91.7 x 7.15mm (unfolded), 91.7 x 74.3 x 15.1mm (folded) Main Display: 6.3-inch AMOLED (2120 x 1320 pixels)

6.3-inch AMOLED (2120 x 1320 pixels) Cover Display: 3.5-inch screen with a 240Hz touch sampling rate

3.5-inch screen with a 240Hz touch sampling rate Refresh Rate: 120Hz for both screens

120Hz for both screens Colour Support: 1.07 billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut

1.07 billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut Camera Setup: 50MP primary camera (f/1.6, OIS, RYYB sensor) 40MP ultrawide-angle macro lens (f/2.2, RYYB) 8MP telephoto lens (f/2.4, OIS) 1.5MP multi-spectral sensor

Battery: 4720mAh with 66W wired charging and 44W wireless charging Reverse charging: 5W (wired) and 7.5W (wireless)

4720mAh with 66W wired charging and 44W wireless charging Operating System: HarmonyOS 5.0.1 with Harmony AI

HarmonyOS 5.0.1 with Harmony AI Connectivity: Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1) Durability: IPX8 water resistance (up to 2 meters)

IPX8 water resistance (up to 2 meters) Sensors: Side fingerprint, gesture sensor, gravity sensor, gyro, compass, ambient light, proximity, laser camera, colour temperature

Price and Availability

Huawei has opened pre-orders for the Pura X Collector’s Edition on VMall, alongside the standard Pura X. The official sale will begin on March 30, 2025.

Here’s the pricing breakdown:

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: 8,999 yuan (~$1,240)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: 9,999 yuan (~$1,375)

Our Thoughts

The Huawei Pura X Collector’s Edition isn’t just about powerful specs — it’s about offering an elite experience. With its premium leather design, satellite communication, and expanded storage options, it’s built for those who want more from their smartphones. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a frequent traveller, or someone who appreciates style and performance combined, this device is worth considering.

Would you go for the Collector’s Edition or stick with the standard Pura X?

See Also: Huawei to Debut Its First HarmonyOS PC in May: Here’s What to Expect